Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blue Monday is here - and it is classed as the most depressing day of the year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of us can feel pretty miserable around this time of year, with freezing temperatures and dull skies just partly to blame. Today (Monday 20 January) is dubbed Blue Monday and is said to be the day in January that everything comes to a head.

It is said to be the most depressing day of the year. The third Monday in January tends to be when we feel at our lowest ebb due to the likes of debt, with the first Christmas credit card bills coming in, and that full-on back at work feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported, the lack of sunlight at this time of year can affect mental health in a big way too. However, there are steps you can take to improve your mood.

Blue Monday is here - and it is classed as the most depressing day of the year. (Photo: Shutterstock) | Shutterstock

Physical activity, like going for a walk in a park, can help boost endorphins. Staying connected with friends and family is also important, as is taking time to relax and focus on self-care. Whether it's setting small achievable goals, planning ahead for brighter days or simply practising gratitude, these actions can help to shift the focus towards positivity and resilience.

The phrase was coined by Dr Cliff Arnall in 2005 as part of a marketing campaign, but has stuck around ever since. To help combat Blue Monday, Italian restaurant chain Prezzo has launched a one-day-only meal offer, where customers can enjoy a pizza or pasta for only 99p on Blue Monday.

The offer will include a selection of pasta and pizza dishes, which includes customer favourites such as Prezzo’s Spaghetti Carbonara and Pepperoni Pizza. Wagamama will also be hoping to ease up those January worries by offering up free bowls of the slurpable good stuff, with 50 portions to give away at each spot in the UK. Operating on a first come, first served basis, the first people to turn up from 3pm onwards will be rewarded with a free portion of ramen.