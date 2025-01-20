Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You can say goodbye to Blue Monday by booking a holiday through deals on offer.

Today (Monday 20 January) is dubbed Blue Monday and is said to be the day in January that everything comes to a head. It is said to be the most depressing day of the year. The third Monday in January tends to be when we feel at our lowest ebb due to the likes of debt, with the first Christmas credit card bills coming in, and that full-on back at work feeling.

However, Travel Republic has launched an exciting sale, offering holidaymakers the chance to book their dream getaway with up to 70% off on stays plus free room and board upgrades. A perfect way to escape the blues.

The holiday provider’s ‘Big Beach'in Sale’ is now on and you can even secure free resort credit, spa treatments, activities and more! Those who book in January 2025, and travel before the end of March 2025 can also be in with the chance to win a free holiday to Mauritius.

You can say goodbye to Blue Monday by booking a holiday through deals on offer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

According to Travel Republic you can save up to 70% on holidays to Mexico, up to 60% for Barbados and up to 58% for the Maldives when you book holidays through the holiday provider. Listed below are its top destination deals.

Benidorm -Dynastic Hotel & Spa - from £274pp: 4* hotel. 7 nights, March 2025. Room Only. Savings of £138pp

Dubai -W Dubai The Palm Maldives - from £785pp: 5* hotel. 4 nights, June 2025. Half-Board Dine Around. Savings of £466pp

Cancun -The Sens Cancun Dubai The Palm Maldives - from £1,260pp: 5* hotel, 7 nights, April 2025. All Inclusive

Maldives -Kandima Maldives - from £1,774pp: 5* hotel, 7 nights, May 2025. All-Inclusive Dine Around. Savings of £1,130

How to win a free holiday

Travel Republic has partnered with Attitude Hotels and Air Mauritius in the ultimate holiday giveaway where you can be in with the chance to win:

2 return flights to Mauritius

A 7-night stay for 2 adults at Sunrise Attitude

Breakfast and dinner are included as part of a half-board package

To be in with the chance to win, you just need to book any holiday with Travel Republic in January 2025 and travel before the end of March 2025. The winner will be announced in April 2025 and will have to travel before November 2025.