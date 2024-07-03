Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been charged with killing an Asda security guard in Angus.

Alun Harris-Richards, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a report of an unresponsive man at the supermarket's Westway Retail Park store in Arbroath at around 7.25pm on Sunday.

In a tribute published via Police Scotland, his family said: “Alun was a much-loved husband, father, and bampy and will be missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Thank you to the emergency services and all those who assisted. We would like to ask for privacy at what is a very difficult time as we come to terms with our sudden loss.” Following his death, Natasha Smith, 37, was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 2. The suspect has been accused of culpable homicide, acting in an abusive manner towards other staff members, and theft by shoplifting.

Smith, of Arbroath, made no plea to the charges and was remanded in custody. She is due to return to the court within the next week. Police Scotland said a report had been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Hayley Tatum, Asda's chief people and corporate affairs officer, said: "We are truly saddened by the death of one of our colleagues, Alun Harris-Richards. Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this difficult time.