It’s Amazon Prime Day - but shoppers have been warned to be cautious after an explosion in activity from scammers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While shoppers will be hoping they can bag a bargain from the online shopping giant, security experts have warned that huge cyber threats are looming too.

Check Point Research has identified a dramatic spike in dodgy cyber activity, reporting that 1,000+ new domains mimicking Amazon were registered in June 2025 alone, and that almost nine out of 10 were flagged up as “malicious of suspicious”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also says that one in 81 risky domains contains the term “Amazon Prime”, and that phishing emails are spoofing Amazon refund alerts, redirecting users to fake login pages designed to steal credentials.

Omer Dembinsky, the group manager, for research and threat Intelligence at Check Point Software Technologies said: “Cyber threats around Prime Day are no accident; they’re calculated, large-scale campaigns designed to exploit consumer behaviour. Awareness and prevention are powerful defences. With the right tools and habits, shoppers can enjoy the deals without falling for the bait.”

Amazon itself has warned customers about the problems. An email sent to customers said: “We've recently noticed an increase in customers reporting fake emails about Amazon Prime membership subscriptions.

"We want to help you stay protected by sharing important information about these scams."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An example of a con trick being sent out to unsuspecting customers is one claiming Prime accounts are being renewed with a higher price. Scammers add a cancel button in a bid that make people click on it, but the act of clicking opens them up to being hacked.

"Do not click on any links in these messages," Amazon said.