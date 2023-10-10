GMB Union members will walkout of the Amazon site in Coventry for four day, targeting the week of Black Friday

Workers at the Amazon Coventry fulfilment centre are due to strike on Black Friday. (Credit: Getty Images)

Amazon workers at the online retailer's Coventry site are due to strike for four days next month, including taking industrial action on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

GMB Union confirmed that workers will walk out as a pay dispute continues between workers and bosses. The industrial action is due to take place on 7, 8 and 9 November, as well as on Black Friday on 27 November. Around 1,000 workers are due to take part in the action.

It comes after Amazon announced a pay rise for staff. The pay rise will see the hourly rate of its staff rise by at least £1, with pay for frontline employees rising to between £11.80 and £12.50 an hour depending on location. However, GMB says that it doesn't go far enough for workers.

Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said: “These strike dates will bring total days lost to industrial action to nearly 30. This is an unprecedented and historic moment with low-paid workers taking on one of the world’s most powerful corporations.

“This is our members’ response to the failure of Amazon bosses to listen. Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s distribution network. Strike action here on Black Friday will ripple throughout the company’s UK logistics.