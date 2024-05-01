Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A karate champion from Liverpool has been jailed for two years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting teenagers. Andrew Sherry, a founding member of the Karate Union of Great Britain (KUGB), was found guilty following a trial in March of indecently assaulting one boy under the age of 16 in the mid-1980s and four counts of sexual assault on an older teenager in 2011 or 2012.

The trial heard how the 80-year-old, a ninth dan black belt, started the Red Triangle karate club in Everton, Liverpool, and rose to "prominence and standing" in the sport until retiring in March 2022 following a police probe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When delivering the sentence, Judge David Swinnerton said: “You have lived a life in which you have been lauded and celebrated while your victims have suffered.” Despite Sherry's positive influence on many young people and the fact that he had no previous convictions, the judge said his interest in young men exceeded mere admiration for their athletic abilities.

He said: “It is perhaps a tragedy for you, your karate club and those who will be impacted, but particularly for your victims, that you were unable to exercise the discipline and self control which I understand is central to karate when it came to your sexuality.”

Karate champion, Andrew Sherry, 80, has been jailed for sexual offences

During the trial, Sherry's defence team alleged a conspiracy among other practitioners aimed at ‘overthrowing their leader’. Evidence presented revealed Sherry's assault on a boy in the mid-1980s, coercing him into performing “special favours”. The victim recounted being wrestled with at Sherry's bungalow in West Derby, Liverpool, then taken to Knowsley Safari Park, where Sherry discussed monkeys having sex. Subsequently, the victim struggled with alcoholism and committed criminal offenses, with the judge acknowledging the enduring psychological impact on him.

Another complainant, aged 18 at the time of the assaults, detailed instances where Sherry massaged his buttocks and kissed him on the lips repeatedly. The prosecuting attorney, Andrew Ford KC, relayed the victim's sentiment that Sherry led him to believe “he had a real shot at becoming something special,” plunging him into a life of confusion, betrayal, and fear of unwanted touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other men, who Sherry was not charged with offences against, claimed he had propositioned them in the 1990s. The judge said: “This is an abuse of trust, undoubtedly. You were their mentor, their teacher, their idol and you abused that position and groomed them.”

Tania Griffiths KC, defending, told the court it was not accepted that the life of the first victim had been “ruined by alcoholism caused by any abuse” and said an impact statement from the second complainant, who sat at the back of court, was “exaggerated”. The court heard Sherry was planning to appeal against the convictions.

Ms Griffiths said: “He has lost everything by these convictions. He’s lost his good name, lost his reputation and lost his world standing.” Sherry, of Mann Island, Liverpool, showed no emotion in the dock as he was jailed.

Detective Constable Phil Youds, of Merseyside Police, said: “We welcome today’s sentencing, which follows a long and complex investigation into Sherry, who used his status in the karate community to take advantage of his young victims, at his home and a karate club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The repeated denials of Sherry has further prolonged the suffering of his victims, and I’d like to take this opportunity to praise their courage in coming forward and assisting our investigation, especially in light of others looking to discredit their experiences.