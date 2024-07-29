Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a woman who died after walking her dog in Suffolk have issued an appeal as they paid tribute to the ‘well-loved’ mother-of-six.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with injuries on a track near Rectory Lane in Brantham after 8am on Wednesday, July 24 after leaving her house around 5am to take her dog for a walk.

A member of public found her lying on a track near the sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane at around 6.25am the same day and she was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment. She sadly died at hospital on Sunday morning, July 28.

A 45-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The pair have since been released on police bail with conditions to return on 25 October 2024.

Anita’s family said: “Our mum was well known and loved in the community. She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her.

“She wasn’t just a mum of six, she was also a grandma to 13, a long-term partner, a mother-in-law and a special friend to so many. Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support. All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones.”

Officers have also been able to locate and recover the missing mobile phone – an Apple iPhone. The pink zip-up jacket, which police believe Anita was wearing immediately prior to the incident, is still missing.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “This is a very serious incident following which Anita has now sadly died of her injuries. The family continue to be supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation.”

“The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do enquiries to establish the cause of death. Though I can now confirm that the scene has been lifted on Rectory Lane.

“Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Whilst searches and house to house enquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.”