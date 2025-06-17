A woman found with fatal stab wounds following a gas explosion in Hackney has been named by police as a charity worker who supported refugees.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found stabbed after emergency services were called at 4.57am on Tuesday, June 17 to reports of a gas explosion and a person trapped inside a property on Dumont Road.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, but despite their efforts, Rook was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital with slash wounds, where he remains. His injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing. Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the area, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.”

Annabel Rook, 46, was found stabbed following a gas explosion in Hackney. | Met Police

“Our officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder at the scene and will be conducting interviews as soon as possible, to establish the full circumstances that led to Annabel’s death. While enquiries continue, at this early stage we do believe this to be a domestic-related incident.”

Two children, aged nine and seven, were taken to hospital as a precaution. Police believe they were not inside the property at the time of the explosion.

DCS Clarke added: “We understand what happened will cause concern within the Hackney community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out the investigation.”

“We are working closely alongside our partners at Hackney Council to help support those residents locally who have been impacted by this.”

The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 926/17June, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.