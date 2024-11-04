A man brutally murdered and dismembered his elderly landlady before impersonating her by sending emails and gifts to her family and friends to cover his crime.

Scott Paterson, 45, confessed to suffocating his 74-year-old landlady, Annette Smith, in her Fairfield, Stotfold home on November 8 of last year, citing the stress of caring for her after a stroke as his breaking point.

Following the murder, Paterson dismembered Annette’s body, concealing her remains in a storage unit in Letchworth. To maintain the appearance that Annette was still alive, he pretended to be her, sending messages and presents to her loved ones. But suspicions grew as relatives raised concerns, prompting an investigation by the police.

Initially, Paterson told investigators that Annette had willingly left with an unknown woman. Yet detectives found that her personal items, including her bank card, passport, and laptop, remained at her home, and her bank account showed no recent activity. Evidence also revealed that Paterson had sold her jewellery and belongings, worth over £5,000.

Judge Justice Murray, during sentencing, said: “You had been contemplating killing Annette Smith before you had finally killed her. This shows you had been thinking about and planning her death for some time. After you killed Annette Smith, you told elaborate lies.”

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, said: “While in a position of trust, Paterson cruelly took advantage of Annette’s vulnerabilities which culminated in him not only ending her life but taking abhorrent and deceptive steps to conceal his crimes. This was compounded by his efforts to make a financial gain by selling Annette’s belongings.”

Annette’s family said: “We are totally heartbroken and devastated that Annette has been taken away from us in such a cruel and senseless way. She was a beautiful, caring, trusting, and generous lady, who meant so much to so many people. Annette, rest in peace with those who will love and take care of you.”

Paterson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 20 years.