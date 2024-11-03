4 . Dr Mohan Babu

Dr Mohan Babu, a former GP from Emsworth, Hampshire, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting three vulnerable female patients during consultations. Babu, 47, was convicted on four charges, including one involving a terminally ill cancer patient who has since passed away. He was cleared of three other charges. At Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge James Newton-Price KC condemned Babu for abusing patient trust, stating that his autism did not excuse his actions, as he “chose victims that were vulnerable and less likely to complain.” Babu was also issued a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life. The court heard disturbing details, including Babu exposing himself to a patient, instructing her to touch him, and inappropriate physical contact with others under the guise of medical examinations. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary