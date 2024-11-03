From sexual offences to attempted murder, these doctors betrayed their position of trust and were ultimately imprisoned for committing heinous crimes.
One of the most shocking cases involves former family doctor, Dr Stephen Cox who was jailed after being convicted of 12 indecent assaults against his patients in Bracknell, on the pretext of conducting routine medical examinations.
Meanwhile, Thomas Kwan, a former respected GP in Sunderland, was found guilty of attempted murder after injecting a pesticide under the guise of giving a Covid booster jab into his mum’s partner over an inheritance, leaving him with life-changing injuries.
Below are the doctors who were put behind bars so far this year.
1. Dr Mohammad Siddiqui
Dr Mohammad Siddiqui, 56, a former UK surgeon removed from the medical register in 2015, was convicted at Southwark Crown Court for various offences, including actual bodily harm, child cruelty, and unlawful use of prescription-only medication. Between 2012 and 2013, Siddiqui operated a mobile circumcision service, performing non-therapeutic procedures on young patients across the UK. As a clinical fellow in paediatric surgery, he accessed and administered Bupivacaine Hydrochloride during these procedures.
Despite being struck off for previous unsafe practices, Siddiqui continued his circumcision service post-2015, exploiting a loophole as non-therapeutic circumcision isn’t regulated. His continued work involved unsanitary and unsafe practices, which led to his eventual conviction. | PA
2. Dr Stephen Cox
Dr Stephen Cox, a former family doctor, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on October 7 after being convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault on female patients during the 1980s and 1990s. The verdicts, delivered by Reading Crown Court, included six unanimous and six majority decisions, with Cox acquitted of four additional charges. The assaults took place under the guise of routine medical examinations at a Bracknell practice. Cox, now 65, will remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely. | Thames Valley Police
3. Dr Thomas Kwan
Dr Thomas Kwan, a GP, was sentenced for attempting to murder his mother’s partner, Patrick O’Hara, amid an inheritance dispute. Disguised as a community nurse, Kwan, 53, arranged a fake Covid booster appointment at O'Hara’s home in Newcastle, where he injected him with a pesticide, causing necrotising fasciitis. The attack left O'Hara, 71, severely debilitated. Kwan initially denied the charges but later changed his plea during his trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where prosecutors recommended a life sentence due to the calculated nature of the attack. | Northumbria Police
4. Dr Mohan Babu
Dr Mohan Babu, a former GP from Emsworth, Hampshire, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting three vulnerable female patients during consultations. Babu, 47, was convicted on four charges, including one involving a terminally ill cancer patient who has since passed away. He was cleared of three other charges.
At Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge James Newton-Price KC condemned Babu for abusing patient trust, stating that his autism did not excuse his actions, as he “chose victims that were vulnerable and less likely to complain.” Babu was also issued a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life. The court heard disturbing details, including Babu exposing himself to a patient, instructing her to touch him, and inappropriate physical contact with others under the guise of medical examinations. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary