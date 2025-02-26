An Olympian has been jailed for raping two schoolgirls for a period of 10 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Team GB swimmer Antony James, 34, groomed the girls, both under 16, claimed the sex attacks were consensual.

He also bragged about “threesomes” and boasted in vile detail about tying one of his victims up and strangling her, claiming: “She made me do it”. However, jury found him guilty of three rapes and three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James targeted the victims between 2012 and 2022 and was training to become a police officer with Devon and Cornwall when he was arrested. The force then confirmed he no longer works for them.

He was convicted by a jury at Plymouth Crown Court of eight charges in October 2024, including three counts of rape, three of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. He has now been jailed for 21 years.

One of the victims described in court how his abuse stole her teenage years and left her struggling with anxiety and panic attacks. She told the court she hopes that one day her body will heal so she has a "body that was never touched and is clean of you."

Former Team GB star Antony James, 34, has been jailed for 21 years for multiple child sex offences | Getty

"The person I was supposed to be was taken from me - I always wondered what type of girl I would be if you didn't do this to me. I feel like I'm playing catch-up," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described James as "twisted and strange", explaining how he manipulated her into becoming what he wanted. "After what you did, I was left feeling vulnerable, weak and trampled. I accept you are not a good man, you do not love me and think I am special - you groomed me to be exactly what you wanted and used me. I hope you are struggling to live with what you have done - but somehow I doubt you will."

James previously pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

A jury found him guilty of three counts of rape and three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child. He was also convicted of two charges of causing or inciting a child into sexual activity. He was cleared of three other charges and the jury failed to return verdicts on six other sex charges, which included five counts of rape.

James, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, competed in the 100m butterfly event at the 2012 London Olympics. He was also the British National Senior Champion in the 100m butterfly for four consecutive years and represented Team GB at the 2011 European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Kneebone from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Antony James manipulated and controlled his teenage victims to fulfil his own sexual desires.

“He claimed that these young victims were over 16 at the time, but this was a lie which collapsed under scrutiny. "James was well aware of how young these victims were, and he set out to take advantage of this in a truly appalling manner, continuing to offend against them after they turned 16.

“This prosecution would not have been possible without the evidence so bravely provided by the young women involved, and I would like to thank them for coming forward to support the case."