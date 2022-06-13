Doctors treating Archie Battersbee had said the 12-year-old is ‘brain-stem dead’

A judge has ruled that Archie Battersbee, who has been at the centre of a High Court treatment dispute after suffering brain damage, is dead.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot on Monday ruled that Archie was dead and said doctors could lawfully stop treating him.

Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London treating the 12-year-old had said the youngster is “brain-stem dead”.

What was the treatment dispute about?

Doctors said life-support treatment should end and Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.

However, Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, said the youngster’s heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.

Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

Ms Dance told how she found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on 7 April and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Lawyers representing Archie’s family had told the judge that his heart is still beating.

His mother also said he had gripped her hand.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what moves are in Archie’s best interests.

What did the judge say in the ruling?

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded that Archie had died “at noon on 31st May 2022”, shortly after the most recent MRI scans had been taken.

“I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established,” she said in a written ruling.

“I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee; to extubate Archie Battersbee; to cease the administration of medication to Archie Battersbee and not to attempt any cardio or pulmonary resuscitation on Archie Battersbee when cardiac output ceases or respiratory effort ceases.”

She added: “The steps I have set out above are lawful.”

The judge went on: “If Archie remains on mechanical ventilation, the likely outcome for him is sudden death and the prospects of recovery are nil.

“He has no pleasure in life and his brain damage is irrecoverable.

“His position is not going to improve.

“The downside of such a hurried death is the inability of his loving and beloved family to say goodbye.”

The judge said that, had she not concluded Archie is dead, she would have ruled that it was not in his best interests to continue to receive life-support treatment.