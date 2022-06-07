12-year-old Archie was found unresponsive at his home two months ago and his mother believes he may have been trying to complete an online challenge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.

Archie Battersbee has now been in a coma for two months following a “freak accident” at home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie’s parents , Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, have begged Mrs Justice Arbuthnot for more time with their son, but doctors say they believe his life-support treatment should end.

A High Court judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of 12-year-old boy Archie Battersbee who is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute.

The judge has now been asked to decide what happens next and what is in Archie’s best interests by lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, which is providing Archie’s care.

So, just what happened to Archie Battersbee, what have doctors and his parents said, and when will the judge deliver their verdict?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Archie Battersbee?

Archie was found unconscious at home by Ms Dance on 7 April.

The young boy was found with a ligature on his head, with his mum believing that he may have been trying to partake in an online challenge.

Archie has not regained consciousness in the two months since the accident, and has remained in a coma since he was found.

What have the doctors said?

A specialist, who cannot be named, told the judge how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.

He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.

He explained the results of recent brain and spine scans to the judge on Monday 6 June.

He said there had been no improvement since earlier scans were taken in mid-April, but instead there were signs of deterioration.

He added: “[The scans] show much more conspicuous and worse damage in areas that are very critical.”

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, believe his life-support treatment should end.

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who is leading Barts Health NHS Trust’s legal team, asked the specialist if scans showed that parts of Archie’s brain and spinal cord had died and were decaying.

He replied: “Yes.”

And he told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot: “The chance of recovery is very low.

“I think Archie has sustained severe enough brain damage that a point of return is unlikely.”

Ms Paterson had earlier told the judge: “The scans, once they are interpreted, paint a picture that may be very hard to bear.”

What have Archie’s parents said?

Barrister Bruno Quintavalle, who leads Archie’s family’s legal team, told the judge that Archie’s heart was still beating.

He also said there was an issue as to whether “the correct procedure” had been followed, and whether the “family’s views” had been taken into account.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Dance has said she has been at her son’s bedside throughout his treatment and believes she had seen signs he could recover.

She said: "I don’t think I’m just fooling myself. I’m quite honest.

"What I do know is as a mother my gut feeling tells me my little boy is in there and I will continue to fight for him."

She added: "I’m begging the judge to give him time."

She said Archie had squeezed her hand in his hospital bed, and it was a sign that gave her hope.

She said: "Of course he’s not jumping up and boxing and shouting out and doing his gymnastics off the bed. I don’t expect that.

"But the fact that he is doing these little things [like squeezing her my hand] is progress."

When will the verdict be?

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is overseeing a final hearing, which is due to end on Wednesday 8 June, in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

She had ruled at a recent hearing that Archie should undergo further scans before she makes a decision, and also visited him in hospital earlier this week.