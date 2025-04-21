Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most UK supermarkets were closed over the Easter bank holiday weekend, however many will be open again today (Monday 21 April).

General opening times may differ on Easter Monday as supermarkets may be operating with reduced staff who are also given a chance to enjoy the bank holiday. While it's always best to check directly with your local store for specific opening times using the store locator tools provided below, these are the general rules for most branches in the major supermarket chains.

Here is a list of when the major UK supermarkets are operating this Easter Monday.

Aldi

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 8am to 8pm

The opening hours of your local Aldi can be checked here.

Lidl

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 9am to 9pm

The opening hours of your local Lidl can be checked here.

Tesco

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 8am to 6pm

The opening hours of your local Tesco can be checked here.

Asda

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 10pm

The opening hours of your local Asda can be checked here.

Sainsbury’s

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 10pm

The opening hours of your local Sainsbury’s can be checked here.

Morrisons

Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 8pm

The opening hours of your local Morrisons can be checked here.