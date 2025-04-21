Are supermarkets open today? Opening and closing times of major UK stores on Easter Monday - including Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Sainsbury’s
General opening times may differ on Easter Monday as supermarkets may be operating with reduced staff who are also given a chance to enjoy the bank holiday. While it's always best to check directly with your local store for specific opening times using the store locator tools provided below, these are the general rules for most branches in the major supermarket chains.
Here is a list of when the major UK supermarkets are operating this Easter Monday.
Aldi
- Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 8am to 8pm
The opening hours of your local Aldi can be checked here.
Lidl
- Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 9am to 9pm
The opening hours of your local Lidl can be checked here.
Tesco
- Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 8am to 6pm
The opening hours of your local Tesco can be checked here.
Asda
- Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 10pm
The opening hours of your local Asda can be checked here.
Sainsbury’s
- Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 10pm
The opening hours of your local Sainsbury’s can be checked here.
Morrisons
- Bank Holiday Monday, April 21 – 7am to 8pm
The opening hours of your local Morrisons can be checked here.
