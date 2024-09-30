Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda customers were left frustrated this morning after a technical error hit store systems.

Asda supermarket across the country opened their doors later than usual after checkout tills were hit by the error, that prevented customers from paying for their goods. Customers reported the issue on social media, with some saying that they were “turned away” from their local store.

One person said: "Apparently ASDA and Morrisons tills are all down this morning (I just walked to ASDA to do a big shop before work and got turned away)." Another added: "Just got back from my usual Monday morning trip to Asda - soaked to the skin, and with no shopping.

“Their useless new till system that has never worked properly at my local branch is down and the store cannot open. It’ll be fun if it’s a nationwide problem!"

Alongside the issue at Asda stores, some customer claims that there were also issues at Morrisons supermarkets and Greggs locations. However, Morrisons has confirmed its stores have not experience any widespread issues, while Greggs has not commented on the reports.

A spokesperson for Asda confirmed that there were issues at some stores, saying in a statement: “Some of our stores opened later than planned this morning due to a technical issue affecting checkouts. This has now been resolved and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."