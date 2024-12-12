Authorities in the UK have intensified efforts to tackle illegal streaming devices such as modified Fire TV sticks and IPTV services, warning the public that “this is just the start” of enforcement actions.

In collaboration with Sky and police forces, the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) recently carried out a coordinated month-long nationwide operation targeting individuals and groups providing unauthorised access to subscription-based content.

The operation led to multiple home raids and arrests across the country, with law enforcement seizing modified devices used to stream subscription services like Netflix, Disney+, and Sky Sports without payment. FACT Chief Executive Kieron Sharp confirmed that 40 illegal IPTV operators were caught in the operation.

“These measures underscore the serious consequences of engaging in such illicit activities,” Sharp said. “The rise in illegal IPTV operators using modified Firesticks to unlawfully access premium content is a growing concern. This is just the start of our enforcement efforts, with more actions planned.”

He said: “This not only infringes upon copyright laws but deprives content creators and distributors of their rightful earnings and disrupts the economic balance of the creative industry.”

Matt Hibbert, Group Director of Anti-Piracy at Sky TV said: “The action taken by FACT, police, and Sky across the country sends a strong message to those involved in illegal streaming operations that they will be identified, and they will face consequences. We are very grateful to our partners for this latest wave of enforcement.”

Hibbert said: “Sky proudly supports educational campaigns, including BeStreamWise.com, which highlights the risks of piracy and directs consumers to safe ways to enjoy the content they love.”

However, experts warn the crackdown may just be the beginning, as the next wave of enforcement could potentially target illegal Virtual Private Network (VPN) use to bypass regional content restrictions, streaming add-on developers and P2P sharing, which is peer-to-peer file-sharing services that distribute pirated content.