The mother of murder schooledgirl Ava White has spoken out about the pain her family has been through following her daughter’s passing.

Ava, 12, was stabbed to death in November 2021 in Liverpool city centre, after an argument broke out between her group of friends and a group of boys over the posting of a video on Snapchat.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of her murder during a trial at Liverpool Crown Court during a two-week trial in May.

The teenager, who was just 14-years-old when he stabbed Ava, has now been given a life sentence for the murder, and will serve a minimum of 13 years in jail.

The death of her daughter has left mother Leanne White and the rest of her family heartbroken, with the mum saying more education about knife crime is needed at an earlier age for children.

Mum admits she can’t see family members over pain of Ava

Ms White has describe the massive toll Ava’s murder has had not just on her as a parent, but on Ava’s family as a whole.

She said: “I can’t see my nieces or nephews anymore. We can’t celebrate anything as a family.

“It’s just too painful and hurtful without Ava.”

She added: “Ava’s memories will always be alive in my family.

“She’s everywhere in my house, she’s everywhere with me and there’s not one conversation I have that Ava is not involved in.”

The mother was close to tears as she explained the impact it has had on not only Ava’s family, but on Ava’s friends who witnessed her death.

The stabbing happened on School Lane at around 8:30pm at night, after Ava and her friends began arguing with the boys who had been filming them on Snapchat.

Ms White said: “It’s had a deep impact on her friends. They witnessed things that night that no child should ever witness.

“Even the adults that came to Ava’s aid that night, it has had a deep impact on them as well.”

‘She was the life and soul of the party’

Ms White described her daughter as being a good child, saying: “She never cried, never moaned, she was always happy.”

Ava was described as “bubbly”, “outgoing” and “the life and soul of the party” by the disraught parent.

Ms White added: “She loved swimming, dancing, gymnastics. She loved travelling.

“Football as well - she won trophies for football.”

The family also revealed that a foundation will be set up in Ava’s name, and they will be teaming up with White Ribbon Day.

White Ribbon Day is an internationally recognised awareness day which promotes the end of violence against women. Ava’s murder on 25 November 2021 coincided with the awareness day.

Knife crime education is ‘key’ in schools

Ever since the shcoking stabbing of her 12-year-old, Ms White and her family have campaign for more education on knife crime in schools.

She said: “I think education is key. i think we need to be going into primary schools, starting at a young age, to educate the kids of what carrying a knife does and the effects that it has on the families.

“If you put a knife in your pocket, you’re intending to use it. And you’re not only destroying your life but the life of your family as well.