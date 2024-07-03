Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One person has been taken to hospital after a gas explosion in Ballyclare in County Antrim.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 10.32am on Wednesday, July 3 following reports of an incident on Hansons Hall Lane Area.

The Templepatrick Road in the town is shut to traffic following the incident, and the public has been urged to avoid the area as cordons remains in place.

