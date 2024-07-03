Ballyclare: One person taken to hospital after gas explosion in County Antrim as public urged to avoid area
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 10.32am on Wednesday, July 3 following reports of an incident on Hansons Hall Lane Area.
The Templepatrick Road in the town is shut to traffic following the incident, and the public has been urged to avoid the area as cordons remains in place.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one ambulance officer and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked with the incident. One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."