Camping company Vango issues urgent recall for folding stoves due to fire, explosion, and burn risks
Vango said their folding gas stove ACXSTOVE DAKZ36 and folding stove with windshield and Piezo ACXSTOVE DEWZ36 pose risks of fire, explosion, and burns.
In a statement, the company said that the gas hose on these models may degrade over time, leading to gas leaks and potential hose ignition. It added: “With camping season now in full flow, safety should be at the forefront of your planning.
“Please check your equipment before your nights away activity to make sure you’re not using one of these models. If you own one of these models, please stop using it immediately and follow government advice.”
