A camping company has issued an urgent product recall for two of its folding stove models due to serious safety concerns.

Vango said their folding gas stove ACXSTOVE DAKZ36 and folding stove with windshield and Piezo ACXSTOVE DEWZ36 pose risks of fire, explosion, and burns.

In a statement, the company said that the gas hose on these models may degrade over time, leading to gas leaks and potential hose ignition. It added: “With camping season now in full flow, safety should be at the forefront of your planning.

