A man has told how he was hospitalised and left with a serious neurological condition after contracting E.Coli from a since-recalled £4.99 Boots sandwich.

John Daniels, 66, suffered severe diarrhoea and was passing blood two days after eating the chicken and bacon Caesar wrap. The chartered surveyor was taken to hospital on May 19 and was diagnosed with E.coli the following day.

He discharged on May 22, but five days later he returned to hospital as he felt dizzy and weak and he was unable to walk unaided. He was then diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome – a serious condition that affects the nervous system – as a result of the E.coli infection.

A month on, he has lost around half a stone in weight and is continuing to be monitored by medical teams. He's now instructed lawyers to probe the sickness after it emerged hundreds of people had been affected by an outbreak of the bug.

At least 60 types of pre-packed sandwiches, wraps and salads had been recalled as a result of the outbreak, which has seen at least 67 people admitted to hospital.

John, of Macclesfield, Cheshire, said: “The past month has been nothing short of traumatic. I’ve never been that unwell before so I knew something was very wrong, but to be told I had E.coli and then Guillain-Barre Syndrome was a huge shock.

"My condition went from bad to worse as I developed complication after complication. I’m still not right physically, and I don’t know if I ever will be, and to hear how many others have been affected is deeply upsetting. I just hope that something is done to stop it happening to anyone else.”

The most recall after the E. coli outbreak came from food manufacturer THIS!, which recalled its vegan 'chicken and bacon' wrap over fears of E.coli contamination. It has urged people who bought one at WHSmith before June 18 not to eat it.

The move came after Greencore Group and Samworth Brothers Manton Wood recalled at least 60 pre-packaged products. Greencore supplies Boots. The Food Standards Agency says it is "confident" lettuce leaves are the source of the outbreak.

Retailers involved include Aldi, Asda, Boots, Co-op and Morrisons.

Sarita Sharma, a specialist public health lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “What John has suffered over the past few weeks is very concerning, and he’s understandably upset and distressed at what he’s been through as a result of the E.coli infection. To hear that more than 200 people have also been affected is truly shocking.

