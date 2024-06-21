Block and Cleaver: Urgent food recall issued for meat products supplied at Kent cutting plant due to 'food safety concerns'
Environmental Health and Trading Standards Services have been alerted to the fact that beef, pork and chicken products from cutting plant Block and Cleaver, based in Swanley, may not have been produced in accordance with food law requirements. The products have therefore been removed from market, as they may be unsafe to eat.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in the food recall notice: “These products may have incorrect use by dates, are subject to traceability breaches, may not have been manufactured in accordance with food safety management systems and may be unsafe. They should not be eaten.
“We are asking food businesses such as restaurants, cafes and hotels to withdraw from sale any meat or meat products supplied by Block and Cleaver because they are unsafe to eat. Products should be disposed of safely.”
Businesses who have also sold the meat products directly to consumers have also been told to undertake product recalls in store and contact their local authority. The FSA added that Block and Cleaver are known to supply food businesses in London and the South East.
The products which have been impacted by the recall include beef, pork and chicken meat cuts and all associated meat products to these categories. All products have a use by date of up to and including June 20 2024.
It comes after an E. coli outbreak sweeps across the country, with experts tracing the source to salad leaves used in products such as pre-packaged sandwiches and ready-to-go food. At least 86 people have been admitted to hospital with the infection, while 256 cases in total have been confirmed.
