Balmedie: Child dies after being hit by Land Rover at Plymouth Brethren church car park in Aberdeenshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in the car park of a church in Aberdeenshire. Police said the child was struck by a Land Rover at Plymouth Brethren Christian Church on Eigie Road, Balmedie at about 7.45pm on Wednesday (May 15).
Police Scotland said the toddler was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The 40-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.
Inspector Scott Deans said: “At this time our thoughts are with the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident. Our investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their enquiries in the area.”
Those with information are urged to contact the force.