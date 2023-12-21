TV auctioneer Charles Hanson will reportedly appear in court over seven alleged offences, including assault

Antiques expert Charles Hanson

A popular TV star has been charged following a police probe into domestic abuse allegations. Bargain Hunt's Charles Hanson has been charged with seven offences, including two of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one of controlling and coercive behaviour.

The 45-year-old is set to appear in court next month over seven alleged offences, including assault, according to The Sun. Hanson is said to have moved out of the six-bedroom Derbyshire home he shares with his wife Rebecca Ludlam and their two children which he purchased back in 2014.

Among the charges are also two counts of assault by beating. A source told the newspaper: “It is not the sort of place you expect police to turn up... It is a tiny village so a few people have been talking. It is all very shocking.”

Derbyshire Police said the well-known TV auctioneer was charged on December 14 with seven alleged offences. A spokesperson said: “The 45-year-old was released on police bail to appear at Southern Derbyshire magistrates’ court on 10 January.”

Hanson started his career in 1999 in the ceramics and glass department at Christie’s. He first appeared on Bargain Hunt in 2002, becoming the youngest expert on the team at 25. He also appears on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip.