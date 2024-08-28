Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four people were rushed to the hospital after falling ill in Nottingham city centre, following what is believed to be the consumption of a “bad batch of drugs”.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Barker Gate, in the Lace Market area, at 9.45am on Wednesday (August 28) after a man collapsed. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre.

Three others were taken ill nearby and were also taken to hospital. It is believed the individuals may have taken a bad batch of drugs. Neither of the four patients are believed to be in a life-threatening condition. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently working with our ambulance colleagues after four people were taken ill in Nottingham city centre. These are believed to be related to the taking of illegal drugs, believed to be Mamba or Spice.

“While there are no wider concerns to the community, we are advising drug users to exercise extreme caution as there is significant concern for welfare. If you have taken drugs in the Barker Gate area this morning, please seek medical advice from the NHS by calling 111."