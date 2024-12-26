Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman sacked by her husband, a chef, after confronting him about an affair with his sous chef, has been awarded £9,676 in compensation by an employment tribunal.

Jacqueline Herling confronted her husband, Stefan Herling, in May 2022 after discovering CCTV footage of his infidelity at the Beehive Inn, the couple’s family-run pub in Combs, Derbyshire. During the heated argument, Mrs Herling told her husband she “would not set foot in the pub again,” according to testimony given at the Manchester employment tribunal.

Mrs Herling, who had worked at the pub since 2003, later sued Mr Herling and their business for unfair and wrongful dismissal, unauthorised pay deductions, and victimisation after receiving a P45 - an official certificate of employment termination - without notice. The couple, married since 2008, share two children and lived together at the pub at the time of the dispute.

Following the confrontation, Mrs Herling reduced her role to occasional duties such as chopping logs and mowing lawns but did not move out of the pub. Mr Herling reportedly told her to “think about things and take her time before making any or any long-term decisions,” but she initiated divorce proceedings in July 2022.

Despite not formally resigning, Mrs Herling continued to receive her annual salary of £9,000. However, after consulting with the business’s accountant, who advised that his wife could not be paid if she wasn’t actively working, Mr Herling issued her a P45 through the electronic payroll system without informing her.

Unaware of her dismissal, Mrs Herling eventually discovered the P45 on November 4, 2022, by which point she had already started a new job at a local supermarket. The tribunal ruled that her dismissal became effective on the day she learned of the P45.

The tribunal found that Mrs Herling had been unfairly dismissed, saying: “An employee cannot effectively be dismissed unless or until she is told so or has been given notice of such.” It added that Mr Herling should have attempted to reach a compromise with his wife before proceeding with dismissal.