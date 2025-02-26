A man has been arrested after a series of arson attacks rocked a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said the 42-year-old was arrested after two incidents of arson are reported to have taken place in Beighton on Sunday (February 23) with a further incident reported on Tuesday (February 25).

Police now believe these incidents may be linked to eight other incidents which have taken place this year. No injuries were reported in any of these incidents apart from property and vehicle damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police said the man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage - arson endangering life, and he remains in custody at this time.

The Star reported that Tuesday’s incident marked the third home targeted in as many days, with all three occurring within a mile of each other. Since Sunday, three properties in Beighton and Sothall have been set on fire using the same method - a wheelie bin pulled alongside the house and deliberately ignited.

A home in Meadowgate Avenue, Beighton, Sheffield has been torched by a deliberate fire. A wheelie bin was allegedly pulled alongside the home at 1.40am on February 25 and set ablaze, destroying two cars and badly damaging the home. | Dean Atkins

The latest attack took place just half a mile from Meadowgate Avenue, where a house on Tynker Avenue was set ablaze at 3.40am on Sunday, February 23.

Neighbourhood Inspector Katie Hammond said: “Whilst the investigation is ongoing and an arrest has been made, a plan is in place to ensure there are additional patrols in the area. Some of our officers wear plain clothes so please don’t be concerned if you don’t see police vehicles and uniformed officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigators at the scene on Meadowgate Avenue. It is believed to be the third home to be targeted in three days in a string of deliberate fires from a possible serial arsonist now active in the Beighton area. | Dean Atkins

“We understand the concern these incidents have caused in and around Beighton and would like to thank those who live, work, and travel in the area for their patient support so far. If you want to share your concerns with us, please contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team - we are here to keep you and your community safe and are always happy to reassure you in any way we can.

“Though a suspect is in custody, officers from CID are continuing to appeal for anyone with information, or relevant doorbell or CCTV footage which may assist, to contact us.”

You can share footage directly to their online portal or via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 56 of 25 February 2025.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.