Bell Street stabbing: Man, 19, stabbed to death after gunshot heard during fight near as 3 men arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a fight where a gunshot was heard. Police were called at 10:40pm on Tuesday, June 4, to reports of a fight on Bell Street, at the junction with Edgware Road.
Officers responded and found a man suffering from a knife wound injury. The victim, who was 19, died at the scene despite efforts from London Ambulance Service paramedics, the Metropolitan Police said.
It was reported that at least one gunshot had been fired. Three men have been arrested and remain in custody at central London police stations. A number of crime scenes are in place and urgent enquiries are progressing.
Anyone with information that could help the police should call 101 or get in touch with @MetCC reference CAD 8545/04JUN. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.