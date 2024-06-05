Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was fatally stabbed following a fight on Bell Street in London

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a fight where a gunshot was heard. Police were called at 10:40pm on Tuesday, June 4, to reports of a fight on Bell Street, at the junction with Edgware Road.

Officers responded and found a man suffering from a knife wound injury. The victim, who was 19, died at the scene despite efforts from London Ambulance Service paramedics, the Metropolitan Police said.

It was reported that at least one gunshot had been fired. Three men have been arrested and remain in custody at central London police stations. A number of crime scenes are in place and urgent enquiries are progressing.