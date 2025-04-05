Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who used police computer systems to track a colleague’s movements and view her body-worn camera footage has been spared jail.

Ben Hale, who was based in Cheltenham, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4, where he was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. He had previously pleaded guilty to one offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

Hale became fixated on a female colleague during his time in the force, refusing to partner with anyone else and attempting to monopolise her time. Between August 13 and September 10, 2023, he repeatedly accessed police systems to check on her whereabouts and reviewed body-worn camera footage inappropriately.

District Judge Matthews imposed a three-year restraining order preventing Hale from contacting the victim or conducting any online searches about her. He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 in compensation, along with additional court costs.

Although stalking was initially considered by investigators, the Crown Prosecution Service determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue that charge.

Hale resigned from Gloucestershire Police in May 2024. A subsequent gross misconduct hearing, related to separate, unconnected data breaches, found he would have been dismissed had he not resigned. He has since been added to the Police Barred List.

Deputy Chief Constable Katy Barrow-Grint condemned Hale’s actions, saying: “Ben Hale’s actions are deeply disturbing. His victim found his behaviour stifling and an invasion of her privacy and there is no place in policing for someone like him.

“The offence he has admitted is a betrayal of the public’s trust, who rightfully expect the information available to police personnel is only accessed for legitimate policing reasons.”