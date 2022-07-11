Thee former Formula 1 boss has been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service following an investigation by HMRC

Sports mogul Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud in the UK.

Mr Ecclestone, who headed up Formula 1 for more than 40 years, has been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after an investigation was launched by Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The businessman recently hit the headlines after telling morning TV show Good Moring Britian that he would “take a bullet” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he described as a “first-class person”.

But why has he been charged, and was has the CPS said?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What fraud charges is Bernie Eccleston facing?

Mr Ecclestone, 91, has been charged with fraud after allegedly failing to declare £400million worth of overseas assets to the UK Government.

The business maganate, who had been involved with Forumla 1 at the top level since 1974, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on 22 August 2022.

Mr Ecclestone is currently overseas but is expected to arrived back in the UK ahead of his first court date.

What has CPS said about the charges?

Andrew Penhale, Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400m.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

What has HMRC said about the investigation?

The HMRC investigation was launched after suspicions were raised over the projected tax liabilities from Mr Ecclestone’s overseas assests.

Simon York from HMRC said: “We can confirm that a fraud by false representation charge has been authorised against Bernard Ecclestone.

“This follows a complex and worldwide criminal investigation by HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service.

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than £400m of offshore assets which were concealed from HMRC.

“HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers and we will take tough action wherever we suspect tax fraud. Our message is clear – no one is beyond our reach.