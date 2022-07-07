The Austrian Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the 2022 Formula 1 season as it returns this weekend.
Max Verstappen will be eager to extend his lead and will be very confident to do so after winning three of the previous four Austrian editions.
Sergio Perez will be looking to narrow the gap on the Dutchman and will be handed a boost as Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton sits in sixth place after failing to come out victorious in the British GP for only the second time in eight years.
Here is everything you need to know about this week’s Austrian GP:
When is the race?
The race is scheduled to get underway at 2pm BST on Sunday 10 July 2022 - held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
Prior to the main race, the schedule looks like this...
Friday 8th July
• Free Practice 1: 12:30pm
• Qualifying: 4pm
Saturday 9th July
• Free Practice 2: 11:30am
• Sprint race: 3:30pm
How to watch on TV
The entire race schedule is set to be shown live on Sky Sports 1 channel, while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.
If you aren’t a Sky customer you can also grab a NOW TV Day Pass, which will allow you to watch the F1 for £11.99.
Current standings
1. Max Verstappen - 181 points
2. Sergio Perez - 147 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 127 points
5. George Russell - 111 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 93 points
7. Lando Norris - 58points
8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points
11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
12. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points
18. Alex Albon - 3 points
19. Lance Stroll - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Odds
Max Verstappen is currently favourite to retain his Austrian GP title at 10/11.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are also the frontrunners ahead of this weekend’s race.
Max Verstappen 10/11
Charles Leclerc 5/2
Carlos Sainz 8/1
Sergio Perez 10/1
Lewis Hamilton 11/1
George Russell 16/1
Lando Norris 125/1
Fernando Alonso 150/1
Valtteri Bottas 200/1
Daniel Ricciardo 250/1
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Spielberg — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 18 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 20 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 21 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November