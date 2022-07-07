Here are all the details ahead of this weekend’s Austrian GP.

The Austrian Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the 2022 Formula 1 season as it returns this weekend.

Max Verstappen will be eager to extend his lead and will be very confident to do so after winning three of the previous four Austrian editions.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergio Perez will be looking to narrow the gap on the Dutchman and will be handed a boost as Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton sits in sixth place after failing to come out victorious in the British GP for only the second time in eight years.

Here is everything you need to know about this week’s Austrian GP:

When is the race?

The race is scheduled to get underway at 2pm BST on Sunday 10 July 2022 - held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Prior to the main race, the schedule looks like this...

Friday 8th July

• Free Practice 1: 12:30pm

• Qualifying: 4pm

Saturday 9th July

• Free Practice 2: 11:30am

• Sprint race: 3:30pm

How to watch on TV

The entire race schedule is set to be shown live on Sky Sports 1 channel, while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can also grab a NOW TV Day Pass, which will allow you to watch the F1 for £11.99.

Current standings

1. Max Verstappen - 181 points

2. Sergio Perez - 147 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 127 points

5. George Russell - 111 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 93 points

7. Lando Norris - 58points

8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points

18. Alex Albon - 3 points

19. Lance Stroll - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Odds

Max Verstappen is currently favourite to retain his Austrian GP title at 10/11.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are also the frontrunners ahead of this weekend’s race.

Max Verstappen 10/11

Charles Leclerc 5/2

Carlos Sainz 8/1

Sergio Perez 10/1

Lewis Hamilton 11/1

George Russell 16/1

Lando Norris 125/1

Fernando Alonso 150/1

Valtteri Bottas 200/1

Daniel Ricciardo 250/1

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Spielberg — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI