Lewis Hamilton removes his nose stud ahead of the British Grand Prix - here’s the latest in his jewellery spat with Formula One’s governing body

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has removed his nose stud and avoided any potential punishments at Silverstone.

The Mercedes driver’s jewellery stand-off with the FIA has been ongoing since April’s Australian Grand Prix (GP).

The seven-time world champion was granted a number of medical exemptions by the FIA relating to the taking out of the nose stud – which he said could not be easily removed.

However, his latest exemption expired on Thursday (30 June).

Hamilton conducted his media duties at Silverstone with the item of jewellery still in place, but the FIA has confirmed that it has been taken it out for the opening action of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton has removed his nose stud, according to reports, for the British GP. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Why did Lewis Hamilton have to remove his nose stud?

Niels Wittich, one the F1’s new race directors, made it clear to drivers earlier this year that wearing jewellery would be considered a breach of the FIA’s International Sporting Code (ISC).

The ISC had not been strictly followed in previous seasons.

Wittich said that wearing items beneath a driver’s mandatory flameproof clothing could increase the risk of burn injuries as well as risking critical delays or complications if medical imaging is required.

Hamilton has previously agreed to remove his earings.

Has Lewis Hamilton now removed his nose stud?

The FIA has confirmed that Hamilton has removed his jewellery ahead of the British GP.

His latest medical exemption ran out on Thursday (30 June).

Hamilton was afforded a two-race medical exemption at the Miami Grand Prix on 8 May – to the seventh round of the campaign in Monaco on 29 May.

A second extension was then agreed, but the FIA were not prepared to grant a further exemption.

What would have happened if he hadn’t removed the jewellery?

Hamilton would have been required to see the stewards if he did not comply with the FIA.

Formula One’s regulator wants to enforce the rule on safety grounds.

While a number of options were available to the stewards – including a reprimand, fine or the docking of championship points – the worst-case scenario for Hamilton was a suspension for a breach of the rules.

What has Lewis Hamilton said?

Speaking on Thursday, Hamilton said: “It is kind of crazy with all that is going on in the world, that this is the focus for people.

“I would say it is worrying. We have so much bigger fish to fry. We need to focus on other important areas.

“I will be racing this weekend and working with the FIA. The matter is not massively important so I will work with [FIA president] Mohammed [ben Sulayem] and his team to progress forward.”

It comes just days after Hamilton responded to three-time Champion Nelson Piquet’s resurfaced comments which contained racially offensive terminology aimed towards the Brit.

Piquet has since ‘wholeheartedly’ apologised for his comments and claims that his words were ‘mistranslated’.

Seven-time world Champion Hamilton has now called for ‘action’ and says the ‘archaic mindsets need to change’ after being subjected to the abuse.