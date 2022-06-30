Seven-time world champion to fight with FIA again over the Formula 1 jewellery ban in wake of Nelson Piquet’s racist comments.

Lewis Hamilton will hope to continue his streak as the most successful driver at the British Grand Prix as he prepares to race at Silverstone once again this weekend.

However, the seven-time champion is now facing a new deadline by the FIA over his jewellery which if he doesn’t abide by, may see him have to watch the race from the sidelines.

This report comes just days after Hamilton responded to three-time Champion Nelson Piquet’s resurfaced comments which contained racially offensive terminology aimed towards the Brit.

The FIA placed a deadline on Hamilton to remove his nose stud by today and if he doesn’t then he may be forced to sit out on his home Grand Prix.

Back in May before the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton responded to FIA’s jewellery ban by arriving at the pre-race press conference with several necklaces, a bracelet, earrings in both lobes as well as two watches on his left wrist and one on his right.

After several discussions between Hamilton and FIA, the Mercedes driver agreed to take out his earrings but was also granted a two-race medical exemption over his nose ring.

Hamilton is the most succesful F1 driver at Silverstone with eight wins

It has since been reported that if the 37-year-old shows up for practice at Silverstone still with his nose stud, it is likely he will then be summned by race stewards with the worst case scenario set to be a suspension.

What is the FIA’s ban on Jewellery?

At the beginning of the year, one the F1’s new race directors, Niels Wittich, made clear that wearing jewellery would be considered a breach of the FIA’s International Sporting Code (ISC), which up until this year has not been strictly followed.

Wittich said that items beneath a driver’s mandatory flameproof clothing was likely to increase the risk of burn injuries and could also risk critical delays or complications if medical imaging is required.

Some drivers pushed back on this enforcement and as a result, an exemption was initially granted until the Monaco Grand Prix which was then extended until the Azerbaijan and Canada Grand Prix.

What has Hamilton said?

Speaking before the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “The ban came in 2005 and I think we have all worn jewellery our whole careers in Formula One and it’s not been a problem in the past and there is no reason for it to be now.

“It definitely is a positive that we are working with them (the FIA) and they are accommodating us at the moment, but we shouldn’t have to keep revisiting it each weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen also weighed in on the debate and said he would be willing to deal with any consequences if he was banned from wearing his wedding ring: “I’ll take a little bit of extra burn on my finger to race in my wedding ring.

“And if something was going to happen, something bad, I would want to wear my wedding ring. It kind of feels bad to take it off.

“With something like that, like your wedding ring, let us take that responsibility. There must be some way to remove liability.”

When is the British Grand Prix?

Fans will wait until first practice tomorrow, Friday 1 July 2022, to see whether Lewis Hamilton will be allowed to race in his jewellery or if he has taken it off.