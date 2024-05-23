Bethnal Green: Woman dies after crash with lorry in Cambridge Heath Road in east London as appeal issued
A woman has died after a crash with a lorry in east London. The Metropolitan Police were called at 10.44am today (May 23) to reports of a collision in Cambridge Heath Road in Bethnal Green.
Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service, and they found that a woman, aged 50, had been in collision with a lorry. Despite the best efforts by emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.56am. Officers are conducting enquiries to notify her next of kin.
The driver of the lorry, Met Police said, stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests. Cambridge Heath Road has been closed both ways between Hackney Road and Victoria Park Road following the incident.
Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 2377/23MAY.