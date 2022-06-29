Dominic Raab was asked to support an amendment to the proposed Bill of Rights to include the right to abortion

The controversial British Bill of Rights was introduced to Parliament recently.

While the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the proposed bill would bring “common sense” back to the justice system, the bill has drawn some criticism.

During PMQs on Wednesday Mr Raab rejected a call to include abortion in the Bill of Rights.

But what is the Bill of Rights, what will it do, and what is the current law on abortion? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Bill of Rights?

The proposed Bill of Rights was introduced to parliament on 22 June with the aim of it replacing the Human Rights Act.

On its website the Government says the aim is to bring “common sense” back to the justice system after “mission creep” saw the Human Rights Act used for purposes other than what it was intended for.

It states: “This country has a long and proud tradition of freedom which our Bill enhances, for example, in respect of free speech and recognition of the role of jury trial.

“Equally, over the years mission creep has resulted in human rights law being used for more and more purposes, with elastic interpretations that go way beyond anything that the architects of the Convention had in mind.

“Following careful consideration of the responses to the government’s consultation on the Bill of Rights, these reforms reinforce our tradition of liberty whilst curtailing the abuses of human rights, restoring some common sense to our justice system, and ensuring that our human rights framework meets the needs of the society it serves.”

What will it do?

The legislation asserts that the Supreme Court is the ultimate decision maker on human rights issues in the UK and the country does not always have to follow case law from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Strasbourg court previously disrupted the Government’s flagship policy for asylum seekers who arrive on unauthorised journeys, which would see some sent to Rwanda.

The Government says the proposed Bill of Rights will do a number of things including stengthening the right to freedom of speech, and recognising the right to jury trial.

It would also limit the courts powers on certain things such as Article 8 - the right to a family life, of the Human Rights Act. In deportation cases, it would look to restrict the circumstances in which those convicted of crimes could try to appeal their removal from the UK under Article 8.

What have critics of the Bill of Rights said?

Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie was among those who condemned the proposed legislation.

“This shocking and unnecessary legislation seeks to put UK ministers above some of the most fundamental checks and balances that underpin our democracy,” she said.

“The fact remains that we do not need a new Bill of Rights. The Human Rights Act is one of the most important laws passed by the UK Parliament.”

Amnesty International has also spoken out against it, with Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s Chief Executive, saying: “This Bill is a giant leap backwards for the rights of ordinary people.

“Ripping up the Human Rights Act means the public is being stripped of its most powerful tool to challenge wrongdoing by the Government and other public bodies. This is not about tinkering with rights, it’s about removing them.

“From the Hillsborough disaster, to the right to a proper Covid inquiry, to the right to challenge the way police investigate endemic violence against women, the Human Rights Act is the cornerstone of people power in this country. It’s no coincidence that the very politicians it holds to account want to see it fatally weakened.”

What is the current UK law on abortion?

In England, Scotland and Wales the Abortion Act 1967 allows access to a termination if permission is granted by two doctors. They can be legally carried out within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion can be carried out beyond this point in certain situations, for example if a woman’s life is at risk.

The 1967 act gives protection from prosecution under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

There have been repeated calls to strengthen abortion rights and fully decriminalise it.

Any medical professional carrying out terminations outwith the 1967 act faces prosecution, while under the 1861 legislation any woman ending a pregnancy without permission from two doctors would face imprisonment.

The 1967 Act did not apply to Northern Ireland, a law was passed in 2019 decriminalising abortion there.

What was said about abortion and the Bill of Rights?

Mr Raab was asked to support an amendment to the bill to enshrine “women’s right to choose in law”.

Labour MP Stella Creasy announced she would table the amendment after the US Supreme Court last week ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by overturning the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

She previously told the Guardian: “Most women in the UK do not realise abortion is not a right but there is only a law giving exemption from prosecution in certain circumstances,” she said.

“What the US teaches us is that we cannot be complacent about entrenching those rights in law.”

During PMQs on Wednesday Labour MP Rosie Duffield (Canterbury) asked the Deputy Prime Minister to support the amendment, saying: “So far this year, 52 women have been killed in the UK. Our rights to free speech, safe spaces, fairness in sport and even the words we use to describe our own bodies are all under threat.

“Will the Deputy Prime Minister send a clear signal, as some of his Cabinet colleagues have done this week, that Britain respects the rights of women, and will he accept the cross-party amendment to his forthcoming Bill of Rights which enshrines women’s right to choose in law?”

However, Mr Raab said the legality of abortion in the UK is “settled” and said: “The position, as she knows, is settled in UK law in relation to abortion.

“It’s decided by honourable members across this House. It’s an issue of conscience. I don’t think there is a strong case for change.

“What I wouldn’t want to do is find ourselves, with the greatest of respect, in the US position where this is being litigated through the courts rather than settled as it is now settled by honourable members in this House.”