Blackhouse Farm: Man dies after being crushed by tree in Eyemouth, Scottish Borders

By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
A man has died after being crushed by a tree in the Scottish Borders, emergency officials said. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in woodland near Blackhouse Farm, Eyemouth, at about 8.40am on Monday (April 30).

They assisted the police and ambulance services but the man, aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of the death of a 50-year-old man at a farm in Eyemouth around 8.45am on Monday April 29 2024. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

