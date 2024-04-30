Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after being crushed by a tree in the Scottish Borders, emergency officials said. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in woodland near Blackhouse Farm, Eyemouth, at about 8.40am on Monday (April 30).

A man has died after being crushed by a tree in the Scottish Borders

They assisted the police and ambulance services but the man, aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

