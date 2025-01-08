Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents have been warned they must come to school to change their children’s nappies if they are not toilet trained.

Blaenau Gwent Council in Wales said teachers will no longer be required to change nappies or pull-ups unless the child has a “medically recognised need” following the introduction of a new policy.

The policy, which applies to all schools and school-based nurseries, comes in response to what the council described as “very high levels of pupils” attending school in nappies. Children in Blaenau Gwent can begin nursery in the term following their third birthday.

In a statement, Blaenau Gwent Council said:“It is a parent/carer’s responsibility to ensure their child is toilet trained. However, based on data collection from schools on their experience of very high levels of pupils coming to school in nappies, we have introduced this policy. The policy states that parents will be expected to go to school to change their child’s nappies/pull-ups.

“The policy does not apply where there is a recognised medical need and appropriate evidence of this has been provided.” The council added it will continue supporting parents and carers by signposting them to advice and resources.

The move comes after a report by early-years charity Kindred2 found one in four children in England and Wales was not toilet trained, and only 50% of parents believed they were solely responsible for training their child.

However, Juliette Rayner, CEO of Eric, the children’s bowel and bladder charity, said said there is less support available for parents than to previous generations.

She said: “Toilet training can be more difficult now than in previous generations, due to many social and economic factors affecting families. A change in focus for health visiting and dwindling numbers means the profession has less capacity to provide help and guidance, contributing to the lack of support services and advice to help people who are experiencing problems.”

Rayner warned that delayed toilet training could mask underlying bladder or bowel conditions, which, if left untreated, could become lifelong health issues. She also called for better resources for local services, saying: “It’s time to stop blaming parents, ensure that local services have adequate resources to support toilet training, and a bladder and bowel provision in place to help those who experience problems – before it’s too late.”

While the policy has sparked concerns about its impact on families, teaching unions have expressed support. Laura Doel, national secretary of NAHT Cymru, said:“It’s important that children hit their early milestones and arrive at school ready to learn.

“School leaders welcomed Blaenau Gwent’s decision to intervene on this issue, and we are working closely with the local authority to help ensure all children get the support they need.

“Of course, where children have additional needs, it is vital they and their families are provided with extra support they need from the appropriate agencies.”

Eric, the children’s bowel and bladder charity, has previously stated it is “not generally acceptable practice” to ask parents to come into school to change a child. The charity warned :“It is tantamount to abuse to force/allow a child to sit in wet or soiled underwear until their parent or guardian can come in to change them.”