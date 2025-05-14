Southern Water has launched a £4m scheme to improve water quality in the popular UK seaside town of Bognor Regis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Sussex coastal town is to become the latest hive of activity in Southern Water’s ongoing work to cut storm overflows and improve the quality of bathing waters. Engineers have begun scoping out Bognor Regis’ wastewater network to identify what nature-based and engineering solutions it can roll out in the area to slow the flow of surface water into its sewers.

Southern Water says: “Reducing this pressure on pipes will make the use of storm overflows into the environment, when the amount of water in the system threatens to flood homes and businesses during heavy rainfall, much less likely. This £4 million fund for Bognor Regis will first focus on investigations and solutions aimed at cutting spills from Bognor Main storm overflow pipe, located close to Aldingbourne Rife – a wildlife corridor linking the South Downs National Park with the Chichester Coastal Plain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water has launched a £4m scheme to improve water quality in the popular UK seaside town of Bognor Regis. (Photo: Southern Water) | Southern Water

“The investigations will include using state-of-the-art technology and robots to inspect the state of the sewers system in the area, and carrying a number of surveys to see where improvements can be made. These will help inform what kind of interventions they will use to reduce storm overflows, for instance one solution might be installing sustainable drainage systems like water butts, swales, raingardens. Another could involve expand sewers or build further storm storage capacity.

The Bognor Regis scheme is part of Southern Water’s wider £1.5bn Clean Rivers and Seas Plan that aims to cut storm overflows across the region. The company is also spending £20m at the nearby Pagham Wastewater Treatment Works to improve how wastewater is treated, with work due to be completed this summer.

Engineering Lead for Southern Water’s Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force, Keith Herbert, said: “We know how important it is that we play our part in protecting rivers and seas across our region and we’re excited to start working in Bognor. Our engineers are busy surveying and inspecting our network ahead of putting in place measures this year which will make a real difference to creating healthier rivers and seas in this area.”