Bolton boy, 11, named as child who died after bike collided with bus

Lucas Ashton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A boy who was killed after colliding with a bus while riding his bike after Christmas has been named.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said that Lucas Ashton, 11, was killed in the accident. The force said he was riding his bike down Vernon Street in Bolton at around 1.40pm on Friday (30 December) when he was involved in a road traffic collision with a bus.

Advertisement

Officers attended the incident but Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene. GMP’s specialist officers continue to support his family and loved ones.

Lucas Ashton. Picture: Family handout/ Greater Manchester Police

Advertisement

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made at this time.

A spokesperson for GMP added: “Officers are continuing to appeal to members of the public - particularly passengers who were on the bus in question - to please make contact. If you have any information about this incident - or footage - please call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 0161 856 4741 or 0161 856 8802.

Advertisement

“You can also make a report via www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously – on 0800 555 111.”