Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed following a car crash on Christmas Day.
Police have named Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, as the victim of the fatal crash in Hendon Way, by the Brent Cross flyover, in Edgware, north London. Officers had indicated the car to stop just before 4am, only for the driver to ignore that and drive off unpursued.
A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another. Some of the occupants fled on foot.
London Ambulance Service attended but, despite their best efforts, Ms Migel sadly died at the scene. The male driver in the same car as her suffered a head injury but the Metropolitan Police have said his condition is not serious.
Two men, both 29, and a 21-year-old man, were arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested two days later on suspicion of the same charges. They have all been bailed pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information that could assist police, including any road users with dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD933/25Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.