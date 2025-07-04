A school in Birmingham has been evacuated over a “bomb threat”.

Arena Academy, formerly known as the Perry Beeches Academy, was cleared this morning (Friday 4 July) after it was alerted to a potential bomb scare by email. A push alert sent to parents and carers at the Beeches Road school read: "We have received a message from Priestley Smith School this morning informing us there has been a bomb threat.

"We are not sure if this is a credible threat but we're following our protocols and currently evacuating to Turnbury Park. Police are also supporting us. We will keep you fully informed."

West Midlands Police rushed to the scene but, by noon, the force said it did not believe there was 'any credible threat at this stage'. A force spokesperson said: "We were called after a bomb threat was received by the school via an email.

