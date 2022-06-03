Despite the awkward moment neither Boris Johnson or his wife Carrie reacted to the booing as they arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral

Boris Johnson was booed as he arrived and left St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Prime Minister was attending the National Thanksgiving Service as part of the Jubilee celebrations with his wife Carrie.

One spectator in the crowd said he thought the Prime Minister was a “disgrace” and should have stayed at home.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral. The PM was met with a mixture of boos and cheers.

What happened at St Paul’s Cathedral?

Some members of the crowd greeted their arrival with boos as they stepped out of a black Range Rover.

However, a number of people could also be heard applauding and cheering as the couple ascended the staircase.

While it was an undoubtedly awkward moment, neither Mr Johnson or his wife reacted to the boos which could be heard as they made their way up the steps to the cathedral.

And the jeering wasn’t just contained to the Prime Minister’s arrival at the cathedral, he was also heckled and booed as he left the service, with one person saying “f*** off Boris”.

Mr Johnson was among a number of high-profile politicians at the event. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also attending.

While former prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair were also seen in the cathedral.

Why were people booing?

Spectator Clement Jacquemin said he booed Boris Johnson leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in London because “he is a disgrace”.

Mr Jacquemin said Brexit and Partygate were behind his objection to Mr Johnson, and said the Prime Minister should have “stayed home, made himself forgotten, and let the British public enjoy this day”.

It has been a rocky few weeks for Mr Johnson and he has faced multiple calls to resign over the Partygate scandal.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie, and the Chancellor all apologised in April after the Metropolitan Police handed them fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for the party in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020.

In her recent report, senior civil servant Sue Gray also found boozy drinks parties were held at the heart of Government on 16 April, 2021, the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral – albeit not attended by the PM himself.

As part of their investigation into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, the Metropolitan Police deemed that coronavirus restrictions were breached ahead of the funeral.

However, the force did not specify which events led to fines being received.

Boris Johnson arriving at the cathedral.

At the time, socialising indoors with people from other households was not allowed and meeting others outdoors was limited to groups of six people or two households.

An increasing number of Tory MPs have publicly urged the Mr Johnson to stand down – although not all have revealed whether they have submitted letters to the 1922 Committee calling for a confidence vote to decide his future.