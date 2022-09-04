Red Arrows will be among the aircraft to perform at the air show again today

Hundreds of thousands of people have been flocking to the south coast to watch a series of spectacular air displays throughout the weekend.

The Bournemouth Air Festival kicked off on Thursday (1 September) and comes to an end today (4 September).

Among the displays attendees can expect are four shows from the famous Red Arrows throughout the weekend.

It will feature aircrafts from the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Navy.

If you are thinking of going to the event this year, here is all you need to know:

When is Bournemouth Air Festival?

The air show runs for four days.

It started yesterday (1 September) and will run through to Sunday (4 September).

There will be displays across all four days as well as other events.

What is the Bournemouth Air Festival?

Started in 2008, the event claims to have had over 10 million visitors in the year’s since it began.

It features aircrafts from the RAF, Royal Navy as well as civilian displays.

On its website, the Bournemouth Air Festival said: “As well as the spectacular day and dusk flying displays there will be plenty going on both on land and at sea to please all tastes and ages.”

People watch as the Red Arrows aerobatics display team perform during the Bournemouth Air Festival on August 18, 2016. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

How to watch the Bournemouth Air Festival?

Bournemouth Air Festival is a free event.

You do not need tickets to go and watch the displays.

If you want hospitality packages or to attend the Sand Bar reserved seating tickets can be purchased.

Where are the best places to view the displays?

The festival site is between Bournemouth and Boscombe piers.

You will have plenty of spots to choose from on the beach.

Another fantastic spot to watch the air festival from is the East Overcliffe.

What time do the displays start?

On its website, the festival says: “Varies daily, flying starts early afternoon.”

What is the timetable of events?

The Red Arrows will perform around 4.30pm each day at the Bournemouth Air Festival.

If you want to view the live programme - you can find it on the event’s website, but it requires your ticket code.

When can you see the Red Arrows?

Here are the timing and route of the Red Arrows display today:

1.18pm - depart Bournemouth

1.20pm - N of Verwood

1.22pm - W of Blandford Forum

1.24pm - W of Shaftsbury

1.26pm - N of Broad Chalke

1.29pm - VCY of Ferndown

1.30pm - Bournemouth display

1.31pm - Oversea

2pm - N of Lytchett Matravers

2.02pm - arrive Bournemouth

What will the weather be like?

The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for the coming days in Bournemouth.

It is as follows:

Sunday - cloudy changing to light rain - highs 21C/ lows 18C

Which aircraft to expect?

There will be displays from:

Red Arrows

RAF Typhoon

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) "Lest we Forget"

RAF HC6A Chinook

Wildcat HMA2

WASP HAS Mk 1

Hawker Fury FB.11

P51 Mustang

Yakovlevs Aerobatic Display Team

P-47 Thunderbolt

Firebirds

T-67 Firefly

Blades - Extra 300

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers - Boeing Stearman

Jet Pitts G-JPIT Muscle Bi Plane

Supermarine Spitfire MK. XIX

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team

‘Otto’ The Helicopter

What is new for 2022?

The Bournemouth Air Festival said: “This year we have a high-octane stunt between Sunseeker’s high performance day boat, the Hawk 38, and the aerobatic plane G-JPIT. The two will be pitted against each other in the new Sea and Sky Sprint. Read more here.

“There will also be a special joint display between a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight plane and the UK’s fastest modern, when the Spitfire is joined in formation by the Typhoon for a short display, before they break and the Typhoon commences its flying display.

“We are continuing to inspire the next generation with our STEM tent, which will be bigger this year, with exhibitions from the RNLI, BAE Systems, Draken Europe and Rolls Royce, to name a few.”

Is the festival suitable for children?

On its website, Bournemouth Air Festival explains: “The Air Festival is a great family event, but for some younger children the noisy jets can be rather loud.

“If you are worried, it’s an idea to bring ear defenders!”