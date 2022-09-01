Red Arrows will perform at the Bournemouth Air Festival

Red Arrows will be performing four displays at an annual air display over the coming days.

The famous RAF will take part in the Bournemouth Air Festival throughout the weekend.

Attendees to the event on the south coast will be able to see the Red Arrows on 1 September, 2 September, 3 September and 4 September.

It comes after the Red Arrows took part in the opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 last month before taking a mid-season break.

It is just the latest event the famed aircraft team has taken part in, including the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Here’s all you need to know:

When and where are the next Red Arrows displays?

What is the flightpath and what time can you see them?

Here is the flight path and timings according to Military Airshow for the Red Arrows in the coming days:

Thursday

Scampton to Bournemouth transit

1.26pm - depart RAF Scampton

1.28pm - E of Fiskerton

1.31pm - E of Billingborough

1.34pm - N of Market Overton

1.41pm - W of Weedon Lois

1.47pm - VCY of Colesbourne

1.50pm - VCY of Clevancy

1.53pm - VCY Shefford Woodlands

1.57pm - SE of Sutton Scotney

1.58pm - VCY Mottisfont

2pm - Titchbone Farm

2.01pm - VCY of Damerham

2.02pm - arrive at Bournemouth

Bournemouth display

4.18pm - depart Bournemouth

4.20pm - N of Verwood

4.22pm - W of Blandford Forum

4.24pm - W of Shaftsbury

4.26pm - N of Broad Chalke

4.29pm - VCY of Ferndown

4.30pm - Bournemouth display

4.31pm - Oversea

5pm - N of Lytchett Matravers

5.02pm - return to Bournemouth

Friday

4.18pm - depart Bournemouth

4.20pm - N of Verwood

4.22pm - W of Blandford Forum

4.24pm - N of Marnhull

4.26pm - N of Broad Chalke

4.29pm - VCY of Ferndown

4.30pm - Bournemouth display

4.31pm - Oversea

4.50pm - Oversea

4.52pm - SW of Lymington

4.53pm - N of Lymington

4.56pm - return to Bournemouth

Saturday

4.18pm - depart Bournemouth

4.20pm - N of Verwood

4.22pm - W of Blandford Forum

4.26pm - N of Broad Chalke

4.24pm - W of Shaftsbury

4.29pm - VCY of Ferndown

4.30pm - Bournemouth display

4.31pm - Oversea

5pm - N of Lytchett Matravers

5.02pm - arrive Bournemouth

Sunday

Route not yet confirmed. But see above for reference.

Timings and route can change due to weather.

What is the Bournemouth Air Festival?

The four day event has been running since 2008.

On its website, the Bournemouth Air Festival said: “As well as the spectacular day and dusk flying displays there will be plenty going on both on land and at sea to please all tastes and ages.”

As well as the Red Arrows, other famous aicraft like RAF Typhoon, RAF HC6A Chinook and more.

Where are the Red Arrows based?

The Red Arrows are currently based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

They first moved to the base in 1983, but in 1995 due to the mothballing of RAF Scampton the jets moved to RAF Cranwell, around 20 miles away.

The Red Arrows returned to RAF Scampton in 2000 when the base was reopened.

However RAF Scampton is set to be closed - it was announced in 2018 by the Ministry of Defence that the base would be closing, with a closure date of 2022 set.

When the base does shut, the Red Arrows will move to RAF Waddington - remaining in Lincolnshire.

How many Red Arrows are there

The Red Arrows have been performing as a seven plane strong team at displays in 2022, however there was a full team of nine for the Jubilee.

Watch part of a recent display

The spectacular display at the Making Waves Festival in Irvine certainly impressed the attendees on 23 July.

And it looked fantastic as well!

Watch part of the display here:

What are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows are set as the grand finale for both nights of the Southport Airshow

The Red Arrows are officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

It is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force.

The team was founded in late 1964 and replaced the unofficial display teams operating at that time.

Fast forward nearly 60 years and the Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams.

What planes are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows themselves are distinctive Hawk fast-jets - the BAE Systems Hawk T1.

It is the same jets used for for advanced pilot training and they have two seats.

The jets are modified to enable the aircraft to produce the distinctive red, white and blue smoke that is associated with the Red Arrows.

Originally the Folland Gnat was used for the display team but were replaced with the Hawk jets in 1978.

Who flies the Red Arrows?

Since 1996, the Red Arrows team has been made up of nine display pilots, all of which are volunteers.

The pilots complete a three-year tour with the Red Arrows and then return to other roles in the RAF.

The team is made up of three first-year pilots, three second-year pilots and three third-year pilots.

In order to be eligible to volunteer for the Red Arrows, pilots must have completed one or more operational tour, flying fast-jets like the Tornado, Harrier, or Typhoon.

Who are the ‘Blues’?

The Red Arrows are supported by a team of 85 engineers, who are known as the “Blues”.