A four-year-old boy has died after a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery.

The tragedy happened at 1pm on Saturday, said police. Paramedics tried to save him but he died.

Lancashire Police said the incident was at Rawtenstall Cemetery in Burnley Road, Haslingden.

Rawtenstall Cemetery in Burnley Road, Haslingden, Lancashire | Google

Police said: “Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be sent to the coroner.

Rossendale Borough Council posted on X: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young child at Rawtenstall Cemetery today. Our thoughts are with the family at this devastating time. Rossendale Borough Council is working with all relevant agencies to understand the circumstances of this incident.”