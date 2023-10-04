The nurse, who was stabbed while intervening in a knife attack in a supermarket, has been recognised for her bravery.

A nurse who stepped in during a horrific knife attack in a supermarket has been awarded for her bravery. The attack left her with a stab wound and saw a pensioner stabbed and bludgeoned to death.

Lisa Way helped confront a mentally ill woman who attacked shoppers in a Co-op store in the village of Penygraig, Rhondda, South Wales, on May 5 2020. John Rees, who was killed during the attack, and Ayette Bounouri have also been recognised for confronting Zara Radcliffe.

Mr Rees, 88, was at the shop counter when he saw Radcliffe enter and begin stabbing at passing customers with a kitchen knife. He took hold of Radcliffe’s right arm, which was holding the knife, and placed himself between her and nurse Gaynor Saurin while trying to defuse the situation.

However, as Radcliffe lunged forward, Mr Rees lost his balance and fell backwards. Mrs Way and Mrs Bounouri then stepped in to help Mr Rees, with Mrs Way grabbing the assailant’s arm holding the knife while Mrs Bounouri tried to use a shopping basket to disarm her.

Both women desperately tried to distract Radcliffe, who sought to stab Mrs Way several times, while Mrs Bounouri tried to drag Mr Rees to safety. Mrs Bounouri tried to grab the knife from Radcliffe but was threatened and forced to back away.

Lisa Way was decorated with the Queen's Gallantry Medal by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

Mr Rees was ultimately stabbed and bludgeoned to death with two wine bottles and a fire extinguisher.