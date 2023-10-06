The former Usher's Brewery has been hailed as an ecomonic success since being moved to North Korea

We know North Korea to be a highly secretive state where few outsiders are truly aware of what is going on within its borders. So it may come as a surprise to know that a UK-based brewery was completely dismantled and transported to North Korea more than 20 years ago.

The Wiltshire beer factory - formerly Ushers Brewery - was based in Trowbridge in Wiltshire before it was bought by Korean officials for £1.5m in 2000 after the 175-year-old firm went bust. Following a visit, the former head brewer said that he remembered that the team he showed around the plant were '­fascinated by the smallest items', such as plastic cups and toilet seats.

It was totally dismantled and rebuilt in the reclusive country's capital Pyongyang - along with 20,000 kegs - and is now hailed by North Korea for boosting its economy. The newly dubbed 'Taedonggang Brewing Factory' began production in July 2002. The sale was only approved by UK Government officials after the brewery equipment was inspected to check if it could potentially be used to produce chemical weapons.

Over 20 years later Kim Jong Un's regime has commended the Taedonggang Beer Factory for its "contribution to the five-year plan for national economic development".

Taedonggang beer, named after the nearby Taedonggang river, produces a selection of 5.7% draught, black and rice beers. The North Koreans apparently took quickly to producing beer - with help from German-made computerized brewing control technology.

The former Ushers factory in Wiltshire (SWNS)

The brewery uses water from the natural springs in the Mirim district of Pyongyang and barley and hops that are grown domestically. With an alcohol content of 5.7 per cent, its beers are stronger than the majority of those produced in East Asia.

Its recognition as a leading enterprise this week by Pyongyang cited the brewery’s “production and management on a new scientific basis”. German agent Uwe Oehms, who facilitated the sale in 2000, said in 2009 that he remembers the deal as "one of the most interesting" of his life.

He recalled at the time: "Despite their lack of English I was surprised that they were learning how to do this quite well. The quality of the beer was quite good in the beginning but when they couldn't buy good foreign ingredients the quality decreased."

At one point the North Koreans even attempted to convince the former head brewer Gary Todd to move to the country to teach them. Speaking in 2014, Gary said that he remembered the initial visit by North Koreans to see the brewery. Pyongyang residents have been said to queue for hours for tokens to buy Taedonggang lager which is pricier than the state-­subsidised rice liquor 'soju'.

In 2009 the company made international headlines after inspiring the country's first ever beer commercial in South Korea. Despite a positive review from the New York Times, liquor rating app Untappd gives the brew a measly 2.61/5 rating according to 2,073 ratings.

