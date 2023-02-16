Vigils have been planned across the country as two teenagers appeared in court charged with the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

The two accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink on Thursday 16 February. A trial date has been fixed for 10 July with the trial expected to last around three weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two teenagers, who are both 15 years old, were charged with Brianna’s murder after she was found by members of the public with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park at shortly after 3pm on Saturday 12 February. Authorities were called to the park but Brianna died at the scene from her injuries.

The two teenagers have been remanded in a youth detention centre. A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on 2 May.

It comes as vigils for Brianna, who was from Warrington, were held in Bristol and Liverpool. Another group of a couple hundred people gathered in London, where flowers and a sign reading ‘RIP Brianna’ was left at the door of the Department for Education building.

Vigils have been held and are scheduled to take place across the UK after transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed in a park in Warrington. (Credit: Getty Images)

The crowd gathered at the government building chanted throughout the night, chanting: “Say her name, Brianna Ghey.” A minute’s silence for the teenage girl was held at 7pm. Further vigils are planned across the country in the next few days including events in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Cardiff.

LGBT+ media broadcasters have also announced that they will hold a minutes silence for Brianna at 11am on Friday 17 February. Gaydio, Hits Radio Pride, Pride Radio, Gorgeous Radio, Glitterbeam Radio, Trans Radio UK and Juice 1038 will all take part in the tribute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brianna Ghey. Credit: GoFundMe

Brianna’s family previously released a statement in which they paid tribute to the “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”. The statement read: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.