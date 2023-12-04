Bristol Beacon was formerly known as Colston Hall and has been used as a concert venue since the 1860s

Inside the revamped Bristol Beacon (Chris Cooper/ ShotAway)

After a £132m refurbishment, and three years later than planned, one of the largest music venues in the southwest has reopened. Formerly known as Colston Hall, Bristol Beacon's legacy within the arts is set to continue.

It's a place where music, theatre, wrestling, and more have all taken to the stage and fires in 1898 and 1945 mean previous redevelopments have taken place too. The original building was known as a classical example of Bristol Byzantine architecture, while a substantial extra wing was added in 2009.

The venue that dates back to 1867 officially reopened its doors on November 30 following a five-year transformation that saw as many as 250 workers on the site each day.

The hall was built on the site of the former Colston Boys' School which was established in 1708 - an attempt to help poorer male children receive an education. Then Colston Hall, it was closed in 2018 as its revamp got underway and two years later, the name change was announced.

Inside Bristol Beacon (Chris Cooper/ ShotAway)

Louise Mitchell, chief executive at Bristol Beacon said: "This building is our engine. It is our home. Bristol’s stage for everyone. There are so many people to thank – to everyone who has supported this project, we are grateful for your belief in the power of music and that Bristol deserves to have a world-class facility."

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, added: "Bristol Beacon is not a two, three, or even five-year project. It is a 100-year legacy for Bristol; from the main stage to the cellars’ recording studio, it is a venue designed by the people of Bristol, for the future of Bristol. It is thanks to the city’s significant investment that Bristol Beacon will create hundreds of jobs for residents and has the potential to generate £253.7m to Bristol’s economy."

The transformation was made possible by an extraordinary range of funders and supporters. At an opening event on November 30th, Bristol Beacon's chief executive thanked them for their visionary support.

Principal transformation partners include Bristol City Council, Arts Council England, HM Treasury, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the West of England Combined Authority who provided the vital funding that underpins the project.

Other supporters also include individual donors were also welcomed to the event, with special thanks made on the night to the more than 9,000 individuals who have made one-off donations to the transformation project, including 450 people who have named seats in Beacon Hall with contributions of £5 per month.

Stuart McLeod, director of England – London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re so proud to have been a part of making history with this transformational, once-in-a-lifetime project. Bristol Beacon is a shining example of heritage restoration, highlighting the rich musical legacy of Bristol and the wider South West region.

