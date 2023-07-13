Britain is home to range of appealing railway stations - both big and small - across the UK

Train travel is a mode of transport that has been heavily disrupted in recent years, but one that we all need to rely on at one time or another. And no one wants to wait inside a grotty, dark station for their train to arrive.

Well while that might be the case in some instances, it certainly isn't for some of Britain's pretty railway stations. From those found in the Highlands, to some along the coast - the UK is blessed with a rail network that features some lovely places to pause for a moment and enjoy a coffee (or something stronger).

NationalWorld takes a look at what makes these stations so eye-catching - whether it be their design or unique location.

Here are six stations you take a minute to soak in if you find yourself there on a rail journey.

Wemyss Bay station

Wemyss Bay railway station, Inverclyde

It's easy to see why this place was recently voted Britain's favourite railway station when you look at images. It is simply stunning.

It features a complimentary mix of Italianate and Georgian architectural features and a roof that mirrors a conservatory.

It owes its brilliant condition to the Friends of Wemyss Bay Station group who run its bookshop as well.

Ribblehead, North Yorkshire

Ribblehead Station. Taken from the reclaimed quarry across the railway.

When crossing the moors from Settle to Carlisle, passengers find themselves lucky enough to pass a number of iconic stations.

Given its location next to the Ribblehead Viaduct, Ribblehead Station is perhaps the most well-known.

What makes this station even more unique is that you can stay at the Stationmaster's House for a little staycation.

Kew Gardens, London

The only London Underground station to feature here, Kew Gardens is served by the District and Overground Lines but bares little similarity to other stations on that line.

Kew Gardens station is a Grade II listed LinkExternal link London Underground and London Overground station in Kew in south west London.

Its vintage conservatory is undoubtedly its eye-catching feature and the Tap on the Line pub on the property is a more-than-ideal spot to grab a drink if time is on your side before your train.

The next time you head into Central London from the west, why not switch things up by starting your journey here?

Great Malvern station, Worcestershire

Great Malvern Station

This station's canopies and cast-iron columns give it something of a quintessentially British look.

The Grade-II listed building is full of features made for the wealthy - including a waiting room for local landowner Lady Emily Foley.

The waiting room is now a Tea Room for customers - keeping a sense of Great Malvern's previous grandeur.

York, North Yorkshire

York station

The biggest and busiest station to feature in this list, York's station was built in 1877 and still looks as grand as ever.

Its curved iron roof means it qualifies as one of Britain's railway cathedrals and it's almost like a place of worship for railway fanatics given that the National Railway Museum is next door.

That of course means there is a good chance of seeing an old train or locomotive from a bygone era enter the station while you pass through.

Aviemore Station, Highlands

Aviemore Station

The most northern station on our list is also one of the most remote.

Built in the late 19th century as a timber station, the building shows how interest in the Highlands grew steadily during the Victorian period.