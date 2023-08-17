The pieces include "gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD

A member of staff at the British Museum has been sacked after precious items were reported "missing, stolen or damaged".

The items include gold, jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones - the majority of which were kept in a storeroom and belonged to one of the museum's collections.

The items dated from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD.

Visitors walk in The Great Court of The British Museum on February 22, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

They were mainly used for academic and research work and none had recently been on public display.

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer said the museum would "throw our efforts into the recovery of objects".

He added: "This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously.

"We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged and stolen."

Legal action is being taken against the staff member who was fired. The Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police is investigating but no arrests have been made and the British Museum has also started an independent review of security.

Former trustee Sir Nigel Boardman and British Transport Police Chief Constable Lucy D'Orsi will be leading an independent review and will make recommendations on future security arrangements.

Sir Nigel said: "The British Museum has been the victim of theft and we are absolutely determined to use our review in order to get to the bottom of what happened and ensure lessons are learnt. We are working alongside the Metropolitan Police."

Former chancellor George Osborne, who chairs the British Museum, said the trustees were "extremely concerned when we learned earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen".

He added: "We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.